Weather roller coaster in store for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Omaha and eastern Nebraska will see chances for rain and even record-breaking warm weather this week before a brisk cooldown arrives.

“It’s going to be a bit of weather roller coaster for sure,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “We’ll be in the upper 50s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday and we’re forecasting a record high on Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s.”

The high forecast for Omaha on Wednesday is 76 degrees, DeWald said. That would break the record of 73 degrees set in 1999.

“We will probably see people walking around in T-shirts and shorts,” he said. “It will be a very nice day to get outside.”

Those high temperatures will be ushered in with the aid of southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph on Tuesday. The winds are expected to increase slightly on Wednesday from 20 to 30 mph.

“There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday throughout eastern Nebraska and western Iowa,” DeWald said. “We have about a 50% chance for scattered showers, and we could be hearing some rumbles of thunder. The rainfall totals will likely be a quarter of an inch or less.”

Things begin to cool off on Thursday with a high of 61 degrees forecast for Omaha, he said. That will seem downright balmy as “a pretty big weather system” rolls in for the end of the week.

“The high Friday is only forecast to reach 38 degrees (in Omaha),” DeWald said. “Saturday and Sunday will also be in the 30s, and overnight lows will be in the teens.”