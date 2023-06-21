The heat is on.

And it will go on for the rest of the week as the Omaha area continues to see highs hover in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend.

“It looks like for the next week or so, it’s going to continue to be hot and dry, unfortunately,” said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

A small chance of rain Friday night, followed by a chance of severe storms Saturday night could offer a break from the heat. Rain is not an overwhelming probability as chances top out at 40%.

Hot weather is certainly not unusual in late June. But it’s a bit hotter than normal, Gross said. Monday’s high temperature reached 94 degrees. On average, the high temperature on June 19 is around 85 degrees.

“We’re about five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Gross said.

The Douglas County Health Department has issued guidelines for people to protect themselves from the heat. The tips include advising people to drink plenty of fluids — water is best — but avoid caffeine and alcohol, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, be in air conditioning as much as possible, time outdoor activities for the morning and evening hours, and never leave animals and people in closed and parked vehicles.

The Health Department also advises people to check for heat advisory updates, especially between noon and 6 p.m., and wear sunscreen with SPF ratings of 15 or higher when outside. The department encourages people to visit the splash parks owned by the City of Omaha.

A heat wave is seemingly a rite of passage for all who come to Omaha for the College World Series. The NCAA and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority have implemented several measures at Charles Schwab Field to help fans manage the hot weather.

Those measures include water bottle-filling stations located around the ballpark’s concourse and paramedics on staff who can help heat-exhausted people cool down indoors as the paramedics assess them. A cool-down tent staffed by paramedics is also available in the Fan Fest area near the ballpark.

Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for MECA, said in an email that fans are encouraged to bring in clear and empty water bottles (less than 20 ounces) that they can refill at the water stations. She said fans can also text for help at 69050 under the following format: OMAHA (with a space after OMAHA), then location and problem.

Engdahl also encouraged fans to alert nearby ushers, who carry radios, in case of an emergency.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023