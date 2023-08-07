Cool air blowing into eastern Nebraska from Canada this week is expected to produce very comfortable conditions as golf pros take aim in Omaha this week.

“I think this week the weather is going to be about as good as it can get for August (in Nebraska),” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “You’ve got to appreciate it while you can.”

Those cooler temperatures should be welcomed by spectators attending the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek, 3825 N. 202nd St. The Korn Ferry Tour event starts with pro-am play on Monday with tournament play Thursday through Sunday.

The average high temperature for Omaha at this time of year is 87 degrees but that number is not expected to pop up on any thermometers over the next several days. In fact, the highs on Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be in the 70s.

“I’m sure it will be very comfortable for (the the tournament) all week long,” Nicolaisen said. “The greens should be very green from the rain.”

Nicolaisen said the northwest jet stream traveling into Nebraska will bring chances for rain most days. Tuesday night into Wednesday should see the largest chance for significant rainfall, he said.

“We are looking at a high of 79 on Tuesday with the best chance for rain probably coming after midnight,” he said. “There could be some (severe) storms overnight and then a high of 79 on Wednesday. That northwest jet stream will bring chances for rain on and off a lot of the week.”

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the low 80s. Expect Saturday to be cool and possibly wet, Nicolaisen said, with a high in the low 80s.

“Saturday’s high will be about 80 (degrees) or in the low 80s anyway,” he said. “It’s nothing real great, but we do see chances for a couple of showers again Saturday.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023