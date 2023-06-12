Lower temperatures with dry conditions are expected to start the week in Omaha and across eastern Nebraska.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday that eastern Nebraska is breaking out of the pattern of warm days with highs in the upper 80s followed by spotty rain showers in the afternoon. A cooler, drier high-pressure system will be moving into the area from the north, she said.

“For the first couple of days of the week, we’re looking at a much drier and cooler air mass here,” Kern said. “Monday’s (high) temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s, and then we will see a gradual warmup with temperatures into the 80s by Wednesday.”

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to be around 90 degrees followed by “a decent shot” of showers and thunderstorms across the area in the evening, Kern said.

“We will likely see storms rolling across the Central Plains on Thursday night,” she said. “Friday and Saturday it’s hard to tell because there’s not a real clear pattern, but there will be small chances for rain through the weekend.”

High temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s Friday through Sunday, she said. That’s good news for college baseball fans.

The College World Series begins at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field on Friday with games at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The opening round of the CWS continues Saturday with games again at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“There are those chances of storms on Thursday when fans (go to the stadium) to meet and greet the teams,” Kern said. “But it’s looking good for Friday and Saturday. That’s very good news for the fans.”

