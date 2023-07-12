Crews worked to restore power to tens of thousands of people Wednesday after a line of early morning severe thunderstorms knocked out power for Omaha Public Power District customers.

The storms, which contained 65 to 80 mph winds, had knocked out power to a peak of 33,554 customers around 7:45 a.m.

By the early afternoon, less than 10,000 customers remained without power. As of 1:45 p.m., 9,918 customers were without power.

“At some point we’ll get to where… it’s more of door-to-door restorations,” OPPD spokesman Jason Kuiper said.

Kuiper said 45 OPPD crews and 10 contractors are working to restore power. The Nebraska Public Power District also sent a 24 member crew to help OPPD.

Tree trimming crews are also working with OPPD to clear trees from power lines so OPPD crews can make electrical repairs. Property owners are responsible to clean up any tree debris left behind.

People who come across downed power lines are urged to avoid them and call 911.

The National Weather Service in Valley received reports of winds gusting from 65 mph to more than 80 mph. One report in Omaha recorded a wind gust of 74 mph while a report in the Dodge County village of Uehling recorded a wind gust of 82 mph.

Winds were so strong that a roof was ripped off over an indoor pool at Titan Hill Intermediate School, 4125 Harry Langdon Blvd, in Council Bluffs and insulation was scattered. A drop ceiling that contained electrical infrastructure was also damaged. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent at Lewis Central Community School District, said rain fell into the pool.

“It created quite the mess,” he said.

While the school district works to get the damage assessed and begin the process of getting a new permanent roof, a temporary roof has been placed over the pool area. Hoesing said the rest of the school remains functional.

Lewis Central High School football players who had reported for summer conditioning helped clean up the debris from the six-year-old roof.

Mid-American Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood said in an email that a peak of 9,600 customers in southwest Iowa lost power. Most of those customers were in the Council Bluffs area. As of 3 p.m., only 500 Mid-American customers remained without power.

“We expect to restore most customers in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa this afternoon and tonight, though it’s possible that it may be overnight and as late as 6 a.m. for some remaining customers,” Greenwood wrote.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the weather service in Valley, said rainfall averaged 0.58 of an inch in the Omaha area. Some areas recorded more rain than others. Fajman said Millard saw rain amount to 0.82 of an inch while Offutt Air Force Base recorded 0.88 of an inch.

Fajman said the storm system formed in north-central Nebraska and south-central South Dakota and was first reported around 4 a.m. The storm line got to the weather service in Valley around 6 a.m. and came with wind gust measured by the weather service at 71 miles per hour.