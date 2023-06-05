Last week’s weather combination of warm air and spotty rain across eastern Nebraska will be sticking around for an encore.

“We’re in for about the same pattern,” Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We are expecting temperatures this week in the mid-80s to low 90s, with almost daily afternoon storm chances.”

Chances for rain are encouraging because Omaha is coming off its driest month of May, when just 0.17 of an inch of rain fell. The National Weather Service said that is the least amount of precipitation for May in Omaha since 1871, when record-keeping began.

Drought conditions worsened across the eastern part of the state, according to information released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. In Douglas County, 60% to 65% of the area is listed as under extreme drought.

Those fortunes began to turn around when the calendar flipped to June. Omaha has received 1.04 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield since the start of this month, which typically sees 4.41 inches of precipitation.

Omaha is still about 3½ inches below its average precipitation for the year, Aegerter said. The city has received 8.37 inches of precipitation in 2023.

“We’re not expecting any rain Monday, but Tuesday there is about a 20% chance (of rain),” Aegerter said. “There will be a 20% to 30% chance of rain every day the rest of the week. It’s going to be (a pattern) like we’ve seen the past several days.”

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be around 90 degrees. A high of 88 is expected Wednesday. when rain chances begin to ratchet up, Aegerter said.

“Wednesday’s chances for rain could be a little more widespread when a weak front moves in from the east, which is a little unusual,” he said.

Thursday and Friday will see increasing chances for spotty showers. The best conditions for rainfall in eastern Nebraska, however, appear to begin Saturday when there is a 40% chance.

A blocking ridge centered to the north of Omaha is expected to slide in at that point, bringing back a stubborn pattern with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be 85 to 90 degrees for the weekend.

“There will be some slightly better chances for storms (Saturday and Sunday),” Aegerter said. “Depending on where you are (in eastern Nebraska), you could run into some showers.”

