Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Cool air blowing into eastern Nebraska from Canada this week is expected to produce very comfortable conditions with high temperatures in the low 80s.
