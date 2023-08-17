Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cool, fall-like start to the workweek in eastern Nebraska will give way to hot August days and nights.
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Perio…
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Enjoy Thursday's expected mild weather, Omahans, because there is a possibly record-setting blast of hot air headed our way and it means to stay.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…