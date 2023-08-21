Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 115. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enjoy Thursday's expected mild weather, Omahans, because there is a possibly record-setting blast of hot air headed our way and it means to stay.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…