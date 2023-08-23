The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 109. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.