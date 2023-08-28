Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
The state recorded 77 emergency room visits due to heat-related illness between Saturday and Tuesday morning, according to preliminary data.
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …
More record-breaking heat possible for the start of the week.