The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
