Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
