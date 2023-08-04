Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Omaha, NE
