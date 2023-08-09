Omaha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE
