Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Omaha, NE
