Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.