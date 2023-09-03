Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect cle…
The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…