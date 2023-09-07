The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day of extreme heat is forecast for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday before more seasonable temperatures arrive.
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …
The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfe…