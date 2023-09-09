The Omaha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Omaha, NE
