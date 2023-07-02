A quick warmup is expected to start the workweek in Omaha and eastern Nebraska before more chances for precipitation arrive late Tuesday.

"We've had just a nice change of pace with the recent rains," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. "In the three days before Sunday, we measured 2.84 inches of rainfall at Eppley Airfield. The fact that the rain fell over three days is fantastic because it really got a chance to soak in instead of running off."

Eppley Airfield received 1.60 inches of rain Saturday, Nicolaisen said, breaking the record of 1.50 set July 1, 1931. The 2023 precipitation total for Omaha through July 1 was 11.42 inches. Omaha typically has received 15.48 inches of precipitation by this time of year.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for the return of hot, dry weather with the high temperature expected to reach 94 degrees both days. With the heat will come higher humidity with not much wind making for "a little sticky weather," he said.

The next chance for rain is predicted to arrive late on Independence Day or early Wednesday. Nicolaisen said cool air dropping down from Canada and bumping into the hot weather stationed over the central Plains will increase chances for severe weather throughout the area.

"The best chances (for rain) are after dark (Tuesday) and probably more likely after midnight," he said. "Thunderstorms and severe weather could linger into Wednesday morning."

That storm system will cool things off starting Wednesday and running all the way through the weekend. A high of 81 is forecast for Wednesday in Omaha, followed by a high of 80 on Thursday, Nicolaisen said.

"It will be much dryer Thursday and pretty comfortable," he said. "We are predicting a high of 82 on Friday, with some partly cloudy skies making for a pretty nice day."

Highs in the mid-80s are expected for Saturday and Sunday across eastern Nebraska. The long-range forecast, Nicolaisen said, sees more chances for rain the following week.

"Long range, we are seeing July, August and September could be a little wet," he said. "That should be welcome news."