Omaha and eastern Nebraska should expect a return to warmer weather along with several chances for storms this week.

“Monday, we’re looking at a high (temperature) around 90 degrees in the area with a slight chance for severe weather,” Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “The potential is for late-afternoon thunderstorms developing in northeast Nebraska and then a cluster of storm cells moving southeast, possibly with large hail and damaging wind gusts.”

A weak front moving from the Pacific Northwest into eastern Nebraska could bring more chances for severe weather Tuesday. Omaha is again forecast to have a high around 90 degrees Tuesday, with slightly cooler weather in the mid-80s through the end of the week, Fajman said.

Weather models indicate that a stationary boundary could settle across northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa by Tuesday morning, bringing with it a more active storm pattern. A cluster of storms appears likely to move from central South Dakota through eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“Starting Wednesday, we can expect daily chances for thunderstorms through the end of the week,” Fajman said. “We are not expecting any days that will be washouts. There will just be chances for storms each day through Saturday.”

Highs will generally range in the low to mid-80s. Thursday will hold the best chances for widespread and meaningful rain, he said.

Omaha has benefited from recent rains with 12.37 inches of precipitation so far this year. That is still about 3½ inches below average.

“If you’ve got outdoor activities, it will be a good idea to check the weather before going out,” Fajman said. “We will certainly have some opportunities to catch up on our precipitation.”