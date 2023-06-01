The 0.17 inches of rain total for last month made for the driest May ever recorded in Omaha, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

It’s the least amount of precipitation in May since 1871, when the weather service started keeping records. The previous low was 0.55, set in 1989.

“We crushed it,” weather service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.

Also on Thursday, drought conditions worsened across the eastern part of the state, according to information released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Sixty- to 65% of Douglas County is listed as under extreme drought. The downtown Omaha area is under severe drought while western areas of the city are experiencing extreme drought.

Twenty-six counties are now listed as under exceptional drought, the highest category. That includes Lincoln.

All of Butler and Seward Counties are now in an exceptional drought. Dry conditions are moving farther east and south into Saunders and Lancaster Counties, as well as south into Saline County.

The report said that based on USDA data from May 28, 51% of the winter wheat crop in Nebraska was in poor to very poor condition, and more than 40% of the topsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (57%), Kansas (50%) and South Dakota (46%). More than two-thirds of the subsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (75%).

Fajman said this is the 16th-driest spring in Omaha, with 4.3 inches spread over March, April and May.

Omaha usually sees an average of 4.66 inches in May, but last month saw only four days with measurable precipitation. The highest amount was .11 on May 11.

Omaha has received 7.33 inches of precipitation from January to May, the 39th driest start to a year on record. April was the biggest month with 3.31 inches of moisture.

The driest start was 3.05 inches in 1934.

Omaha wasn’t alone.

Fajman said Norfolk has had its driest spring on record, with 2.41 inches of rain for March, April and May. The previous record of 2.74 inches was set in 1948 and 1910.

Lincoln had its second-driest May with 0.51 inches of precipitation and its third-driest spring at 1.73 inches.

“The entire state is in some sort of drought classification,” Fajman said, with the exception of the southeast tip of the state.

Some parts of the Omaha area did receive rain Thursday morning and there were chances for spotty showers Friday through Sunday. Lincoln also received some rain.

“Next week is not looking real great,” Fajman said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023