The 0.17 inches of rain total for last month made for the driest May ever recorded in Omaha, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
It’s the least amount of precipitation in May since 1871, when the weather service started keeping records. The previous low was 0.55, set in 1989.
“We crushed it,” weather service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.
Also on Thursday, drought conditions worsened across the eastern part of the state, according to information released by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Sixty- to 65% of Douglas County is listed as under extreme drought. The downtown Omaha area is under severe drought while western areas of the city are experiencing extreme drought.
Twenty-six counties are now listed as under exceptional drought, the highest category. That includes Lincoln.
All of Butler and Seward Counties are now in an exceptional drought. Dry conditions are moving farther east and south into Saunders and Lancaster Counties, as well as south into Saline County.
The report said that based on USDA data from May 28, 51% of the winter wheat crop in Nebraska was in poor to very poor condition, and more than 40% of the topsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (57%), Kansas (50%) and South Dakota (46%). More than two-thirds of the subsoil moisture was short or very short in Nebraska (75%).
Fajman said this is the 16th-driest spring in Omaha, with 4.3 inches spread over March, April and May.
Omaha usually sees an average of 4.66 inches in May, but last month saw only four days with measurable precipitation. The highest amount was .11 on May 11.
Omaha has received 7.33 inches of precipitation from January to May, the 39th driest start to a year on record. April was the biggest month with 3.31 inches of moisture.
The driest start was 3.05 inches in 1934.
Fajman said Norfolk has had its driest spring on record, with 2.41 inches of rain for March, April and May. The previous record of 2.74 inches was set in 1948 and 1910.
Lincoln had its second-driest May with 0.51 inches of precipitation and its third-driest spring at 1.73 inches.
“The entire state is in some sort of drought classification,” Fajman said, with the exception of the southeast tip of the state.
Some parts of the Omaha area did receive rain Thursday morning and there were chances for spotty showers Friday through Sunday. Lincoln also received some rain.
“Next week is not looking real great,” Fajman said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023
Grace Rock says she loves how everyone is welcome at the two jam sessions she attends each week.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Columbus (10) races after a foul ball that ended up in the stands during the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry Schanaman, of Hansen, Neb., and father of Nebraska's Shay Schanaman (8) celebrates a Husker play in the Nebraska vs. Michigan State baseball game in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Friday. The Huskers won the game 4-0.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cole Evans (12), Casey Burnham (2) and Luke Sartori (21) celebrate together following the Rutgers vs. Nebraska baseball game in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 9-7.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha firetruck sprays water on a fire at the vacant Flora Apartments on Monday. One person was rescued from the second floor and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Michelle Montenegro wants to study to become a dance teacher after she graduates on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Latto opens for Lizzo on her Special 2our in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East celebrates their extra-inning victory over Millard West during for Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shazia Gulzada and her daughter Kawsar Gulzada learn the English alphabet as their teacher, Laura Lopez, right, watches on Wednesday. Some of Nebraska's newest residents, young children and their parents go to class to learn English as they adjust to their new home.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Marissa Garcia, left, and Lincoln East's Peyton Svehla run the third leg of the 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) celebrates his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A boys soccer championship match in Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A water main was repaired on West Center Street near 105th on Tuesday. The westbound lane is still closed
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players run toward their trophy following the Norris vs. Omaha Skutt NSAA Class B girls soccer championship match in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Skutt won the title in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cinco de Mayo parade on South 24th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow appears behind a storm that prompted a tornado warning in the area south of Johnson, Nebraska on Friday, May 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Raccoons come for scraps of food to the Alpine Inn, which is celebrating 50 years in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiara Simonsen graduated from Omaha North High School in 2020 after dealing with absenteeism problems while she was working at Walmart to help support herself and her family.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, starts a prescribed burn next to the Missouri river at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane talks off from Eppley Airfield and flies over a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises up from a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tulips frame a changing landscape in downtown Omaha as construction starts on the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alyse Wiseman lands during a triple jump attempt at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner goes by during the 3200 Meter Relay at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Imani Skanes lands in the triple jump at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lauren Corey runs the 400 meter dash in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick competes in discus in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pearl Gagnon, of La Vista, looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and there is no risk of frost, so plants wonÕt be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!