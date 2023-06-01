Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 0.17 inches of rain total last month made for the driest May ever recorded in Omaha, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

It’s the least amount of precipitation in May since 1871, when the weather service started keeping records. The previous low was 0.55, set in 1989.

“We crushed it,” weather service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.

This is also the 16th driest spring in Omaha, with 4.3 inches over March, April and May.

Omaha usually sees an average of 4.66 inches in May, but last month saw only four days with measurable precipitation. The highest amount was .11 on May 11.

Omaha has received 7.33 inches of precipitation from January to May, the 39th driest start to a year on record. April was the biggest month with 3.31 inches of moisture.

The driest start was 3.05 inches in 1934.

Omaha wasn’t alone.

Fajman said Norfolk has had its driest spring on record, with 2.41 inches of rain for March, April and May. The previous record of 2.74 inches was set in 1948 and 1910.

Lincoln had its second-driest May with 0.51 inches of precipitation and its third-driest spring at 1.73 inches.

The Omaha area is in extreme drought, a D-3 level according to the drought monitor. Portions of 23 counties in eastern Nebraska are in the worst drought category at D-4.

Those categories were to be updated Thursday afternoon.

“The entire state is in some sort of drought classification,” Fajman said. “The west had had a bit more rain. I’m going to guess drought conditions have expanded.”

Some parts of the Omaha area did receive rain Thursday morning and there were chances for spotty showers Friday through Sunday.

“Next week is not looking real great,” Fajman said.

