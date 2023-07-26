Metropolitan Utilities District customers are being asked to limit their use of water outdoors through this weekend following a water main break at the Florence Water Production Plant near NP Dodge Park on Tuesday night.

In a press release, MUD asked customers to refrain from filling swimming pools, hosing down driveways, running decorative fountains, and irrigating and sprinkling lawns unless water is needed for new sod.

The outdoor water restrictions are in place through Sunday. MUD said the restrictions are intended to reduce water demands on the system “to ensure continued reliability to the entire system during this period of extreme temperatures.”

While the restrictions are in place, MUD will refrain from flushing hydrants and filling mains. The utility added it has asked the City of Omaha, other municipalities and wholesale water customers to voluntarily comply with water restrictions. Restrictions include those on sewer flushing, street washing, filling lakes and firefighting drills.

The City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department canceled scheduled fire hydrant parties for Wednesday and Friday due to the water main break.

MUD staff discovered the water main break after noticing a significant loss of water from a 48-inch diameter water main at the plant around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. MUD staff closed several large valves and stopped the flow of water from the pipe. She added some customers had experienced a temporary low flow of water.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

The break comes during a period of extreme heat in the area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Omaha area from Tuesday afternoon through Friday at midnight.

The heat index, a measure of what the combination of air temperature and humidity feels like to the human body, reached 95 degrees on Tuesday. By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the heat index had already reached 105 degrees. Heat index values could reach 100 to 109 each day on Thursday and Friday.

Alicia Gentle, trauma coordinator for CHI Health, said emergency rooms typically start to see patients arrive with heat-related illnesses after two days of high temperatures combined with high humidity.

When temperatures are high, the body tries to cool itself by sweating.

“When you have high humidity,” she said, “sometimes that sweat doesn’t dissipate fast enough and your body can overheat and cause heat exhaustion, and then the true emergency, heat exhaustion.”

Heat exhaustion typically comes first, she said. Those experiencing it may feel faint or dizzy, and sweat excessively as their bodies try to cool themselves, but the skin will feel cool and clammy. Other symptoms may include nausea and muscle cramps.

All, she said, are signs that a person needs to get inside, cool off, sip water and take a cool shower, if possible.

Heat stroke can occur when a person’s body temperature tops 103 degrees, she said. A sufferer may start to feel confused or lose consciousness. They also will stop sweating. By that time, the body has lost its ability to cool itself and temperatures can rise to between 106 to 107 degrees within 15 minutes.

“That’s when you need to call 911 immediately,” Gentle said.

To avoid heat-related illness, the weather service advised residents to:

• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work or spend time outdoors also should:

• When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

• Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Gentle also advised those who spend time outdoors to use a buddy system, with each person watching the other for signs of heat-related illness.