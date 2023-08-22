Health officials urged Nebraskans to continue precautions against heat-related illness as the state marked its fourth day of high temperatures and humidity.

Between Saturday and Tuesday morning, the state tallied 77 emergency room visits due to heat-related illness, according to preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In one case, the combination proved deadly. A 62-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death Tuesday after a 1-year-old girl was left in a van Monday outside an Omaha day care center.

The National Weather Service's excessive heat warning for east-central and southeast Nebraska and west-central and southwest Iowa continues through 10 p.m. Thursday, with expected heat index values up to 117 degrees and overnight lows at or above 75 degrees.

By midafternoon Tuesday, the temperature at Omaha's Eppley Airfield had reached 97 degrees with a heat index of 114. Lincoln, at 103 degrees, had tied the record for the day and had a heat index of 113.

Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director for CHI Health Clinic, said heat-related illnesses follow a continuum that starts with dehydration. That occurs when someone hasn't been drinking enough fluids and may include lightheadedness.

Next comes heat exhaustion. Those experiencing it may feel faint or dizzy, and sweat excessively as their bodies try to cool themselves, but the skin will feel cool and clammy. Other symptoms may include nausea and muscle cramps. All are signs that a person needs to get inside, cool off, sip water and take a cool shower, if possible.

With no intervention, a person can develop heatstroke. That can occur when a person's body temperature tops 103 degrees. A sufferer may start to feel confused or lose consciousness. They also will stop sweating. By that time, the body has lost its ability to cool itself and temperatures can rise to 106 to 107 degrees within 15 minutes. That's also the time to immediately call 911.

Young babies and the elderly, he said, are more vulnerable to high temperatures because they don't sweat as well as older children and adults. The evaporation is the body's main way of cooling itself. That cooling capacity, however, can be curtailed when it's too humid for sweat to evaporate readily.

Certain chronic medical conditions, including asthma and heart disease, also can make people more vulnerable to the effects of heat and humidity, as can medications such as antihistamines, some blood pressure medications and a number of drugs used for mental health conditions.

Sarah Wackerbarth, a nurse with the Pediatric Place, a pediatric emergency room at Lincoln's St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center, said leaving children and pets in cars even briefly can be deadly.

Even with windows cracked and the vehicle parked in the shade, temperatures can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

"It becomes very dangerous very quickly because those temperatures rise so fast," she said.

Schooff recommended that people traveling with a child place something they will need when they arrive, such as a cellphone or purse, in the back seat with the child.

People also should make it a habit to check the back seat when they get out of a vehicle, he said. Parents should teach kids that cars aren't a place to play and keep keys out of their reach.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023