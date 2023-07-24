A heat wave building over the central U.S. will put the sizzle back into summer for Omaha and eastern Nebraska.
“Most of July has been really decent for us, with pretty comfortable weather and some timely rains,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Now it is time to pay the piper.”
Following a chance for rain early Monday, temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s. The thermometer Monday in Omaha is expected to reach 99 degrees, with a heat index value between 100 and 105, he said.
“It’s going to be increasingly uncomfortable,” DeWald said. “I don’t have any forecasts for 100-degree days, but I am predicting 99 (degrees) on Monday and Thursday.”
A high of 95 is forecast for Tuesday in Omaha, followed by 98 Wednesday. Friday, DeWald said, the temperature should top out around 96 degrees.
The hot air combined with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s will lead to heat index values of 100 to 105-plus at times this week and may necessitate heat advisories. A saving grace could be the chances for increased cloud cover at times with the potential for some spotty precipitation.
If that should happen, afternoon highs may end up being a bit lower than currently forecast. Unfortunately, confidence remains low on timing and track of those systems, according to the National Weather Service.
“It looks like (the heat wave) will extend into next weekend and early August,” DeWald said. “Those of us with air conditioning will get by, but for those without air conditioning, it’s going to be pretty miserable.”
The Salvation Army will be opening “cooling stations” at three locations this week in Omaha including the Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heritage Place at Renaissance Village, 3612 Cuming St., will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and North Corps, 2424 Pratt St., will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said keeping cool isn’t just a comfort thing, it can be a lifesaver.
“Outdoor time is a big deal in Nebraska,” Huse said. “Many of us enjoy it, but if you aren’t ready for the heat, it can be dangerous.”
Some suggestions to avoid heat-related illness:
Be sure to hydrate before you get thirsty. Water is the best choice.
Avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine when it’s hot.
Stay in air conditioning as much as you can.
Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Please check on older adults and children.
Never leave a person or an animal in a closed, parked vehicle.
