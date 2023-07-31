Cooler weather and numerous chances for rain are in the forecast this week in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“It’s going to be just a good summer week,” Dave Pearson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “The big story is that the high heat kind of stays away. We are expecting daytime highs generally in the 80s.”

Highs in the low 80s are forecast all week with the exception of Wednesday, when temperatures could rise into the upper 80s or even 90. Pearson predicted the weekend could even see a day when the high temperature doesn’t get out of the 70s.

“There will be a cooling air mass coming in one day next weekend,” he said. “That could be Saturday or Sunday.”

A “very active weather pattern” means almost nightly thunderstorm chances this week, Pearson said. The storms will be hit or miss, he said, with the most likely chances coming after midnight and before noon.

“The best chances for rain will be developing overnight,” Pearson said. “We are bound to see some moisture with all these little weather patterns moving through our area.”

The spotty showers could produce heavy downpours at times.

“Where it rains, it’s going rain fairly quickly,” Pearson said. “There are going to be times when it rains that it rains very hard in some places.”

The chance of severe weather is unlikely but should still be a concern. The National Weather Service forecast does not anticipate particularly strong storms, but residents should expect some lightning. occasional heavy downpours and perhaps some small hail.

“Given the time of year, we can never rule out the potential for severe weather,” Pearson said. “We are still in the middle of summer.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023