Another round of thunderstorms is expected to invade eastern Nebraska and western Iowa late Monday, but dry conditions should prevail the rest of the week.

“We are expecting another storm system rolling off the Rockies and into our area late Monday or early Tuesday,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “After that, it looks like the rest of the week is dry.”

The chances for severe weather will be most likely in northeast Nebraska, he said. There is only a marginal risk for severe storms in the Omaha area.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the mid- to upper 80s most of the week, with a high of 84 predicted in Omaha on Monday. Storms could drop Tuesday’s high to around 80, but temperatures will quickly rebound.

“We are looking at normal summertime temperatures all week,” DeWald said. “It’s nothing unusual with (high) temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 80s.”

What is unusual are the wildfires in Canada that continue to make for a large amounts of smoke and haze across much of the country. The Douglas County Health Department warned Sunday that the smoke is especially threatening to people with asthma or other breathing problems.

“So far, eastern Nebraska has escaped the worst of the smoke and other air pollution from the Canadian wildfires,” according to a statement from the Health Department. “If that changes, DCHD wants everyone to be aware of the situation so they can take simple measures to prevent illness.”

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and heart disease, along with children and pregnant women, should take extra precautions when wildfire smoke is in the area. Use the Douglas County Health Department website to monitor conditions.

If you need to go outside, please limit your activities, and do only essential tasks, monitor the conditions, and wear a respirator if one is recommended, the statement said. If you have heart or lung disease or other conditions that may be impacted, check with your provider before working outside or using a respirator. Don’t hesitate to seek medical help if you need it.

When air quality becomes a concern, here are several steps you can take to protect yourself inside your home:

Choose a room you can close off from outside air and filter the air.

Avoid burning anything in the room — like candles or fireplaces.

Don’t fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco products, or vacuum.

If you have central air conditioning, use high efficiency filters to catch particles.

Stay hydrated with water or other nonalcoholic drinks.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023