One more day of extreme heat is forecast for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday before more seasonable temperatures arrive.

“We just have to suffer through another day before we get to enjoy some pretty nice weather,” Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday. “As of right now, the trend for the rest of the month calls for temperatures that will be just slightly above average.”

The high temperature Tuesday in Omaha is forecast to be 95 degrees, Petersen said. The temperature should begin to fall by midafternoon, he said.

“Fortunately, (the temperature) will start changing about 2 p.m. when a front moves into eastern Nebraska,” he said. “We will see rain chances behind (the front) most likely in northeast Nebraska. Omaha probably won’t see any rain.”

The real cooldown begins Wednesday, Petersen said, when a high of just 81 degrees is forecast for Omaha. That will be followed Thursday by a bump up to 83 degrees, the seasonal average for Omaha.

Temperatures are predicted to remain in the low to mid-80s going into the weekend. A high of 85 is forecast for Friday and Saturday, with Sunday expected to be just a degree or two cooler.

It will be lovely weather for music lovers planning to attend outdoor events Friday. The Shadow Ridge Music Festival at 188th and Pacific Streets begins at 5:15 p.m., and Opera Omaha’s performance at Turner Park starts at 7p.m.

The 5th Annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival features Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Toad the Wet Sprocket and The Samples. Check shadowridgemusicfestival.com for ticket prices and other information.

Opera Omaha will make its 11th appearance at Turner Park near 31st and Farnam Streets. There is no charge for the concert, which includes highlights of the coming season, in addition to some of opera’s greatest hits.

“There will be some low-end chances for rain late Thursday, with the best chances (for rain) coming Saturday and Sunday,” Petersen said. “Right now, it looks like we should see a 30% to 50% chances of rain (Saturday and Sunday) in Omaha.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023