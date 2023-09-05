One more day of extreme heat is forecast for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday before more seasonable temperatures arrive.
“We just have to suffer through another day before we get to enjoy some pretty nice weather,” Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday. “As of right now, the trend for the rest of the month calls for temperatures that will be just slightly above average.”
The high temperature Tuesday in Omaha is forecast to be 95 degrees, Petersen said. The temperature should begin to fall by midafternoon, he said.
“Fortunately, (the temperature) will start changing about 2 p.m. when a front moves into eastern Nebraska,” he said. “We will see rain chances behind (the front) most likely in northeast Nebraska. Omaha probably won’t see any rain.”
The real cooldown begins Wednesday, Petersen said, when a high of just 81 degrees is forecast for Omaha. That will be followed Thursday by a bump up to 83 degrees, the seasonal average for Omaha.
Temperatures are predicted to remain in the low to mid-80s going into the weekend. A high of 85 is forecast for Friday and Saturday, with Sunday expected to be just a degree or two cooler.
It will be lovely weather for music lovers planning to attend outdoor events Friday. The Shadow Ridge Music Festival at 188th and Pacific Streets begins at 5:15 p.m., and Opera Omaha’s performance at Turner Park starts at 7p.m.
The 5th Annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival features Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Toad the Wet Sprocket and The Samples. Check
shadowridgemusicfestival.com for ticket prices and other information.
Opera Omaha will make its 11th appearance at Turner Park near 31st and Farnam Streets. There is no charge for the concert, which includes highlights of the coming season, in addition to some of opera’s greatest hits.
“There will be some low-end chances for rain late Thursday, with the best chances (for rain) coming Saturday and Sunday,” Petersen said. “Right now, it looks like we should see a 30% to 50% chances of rain (Saturday and Sunday) in Omaha.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Ashton Koch, center, a Nebraska law student gets emotional during the tunnel walk ahead of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Volleyball Day in Nebraska UNO vs. Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) spikes the ball against UNO's Amanda Hardt (9) and UNO's McKenna Ruch (4) during the third set of a Volleyball Day in Nebraska match at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive ahead of Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (33) tackles Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Littlefield, of Surprise, Neb., brushes the wool of a lamb on opening day of the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The State Fair runs through Sept. 4.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ye Kyaw, right, paddles after the boat lost power in Lake Cunningham in Omaha on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Emil Stubblefield, 8, does a cartwheel while friends Eyan Carodine, 9, Roman Marshall, 10, Revelle Partee, 11, Khiry Partee, 14, and Kayden Partee, 9, play with a garden hose in a kiddie pool near Fontenelle Boulevard and Browne Street in Omaha on Monday, August 21, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) flips to thrown in during the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Hannah Luke (9) gets a hug from teammate Lara Kazandjian (8) after getting an 82nd-minute tying goal in the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A trio of kittens at the Felius Cat Cafe at 522 S. 24th Street in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The cafe and animal rescue is moving to a larger space at 5015 Dodge Street.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule talks with Luke Reimer (4) during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Sims (7) holds the ball during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Anjonette McLucas adjusts her daughter's hair during a wake for Le'Zah Lewis. About 200 family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors attended the service honoring Lewis, who was pregnant with her fifth child when she was killed by gunfire in July. Mourners shared stories and encouraged each other to cherish the time they have. Photographed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
