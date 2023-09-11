Rain very early Monday in Omaha is expected to give way to dry and cool conditions throughout the workweek.

“The rain should be moving out by about 6 a.m. Then we will have below-normal temperatures all week,” Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We are looking at a high of 71 Monday, and it won’t get much warmer than that until next weekend.”

The average high temperature for this time of year in Omaha is 81 degrees. Nicolaisen said temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-70s until Saturday and Sunday, when highs in the upper 70s are predicted.

A cold front dropping down from Canada will be responsible for the cooler weather, he said. The front is expected to reach all the way down into Texas.

“We won’t be alone,” Nicolaisen said. “The cooling pattern and the rain that comes with it will be welcome in Texas, where it’s been very hot and dry.”

The Omaha area is predicted to remain dry all week, with no significant winds. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s.