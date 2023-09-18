A quiet start to the workweek, with temperatures in the upper 80s, is forecast for eastern Nebraska before chances for thunderstorms roll in on Friday.

“It is going to be a little warmer this week,” Michaela Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Generally, Monday through Wednesday, the highs are going to be in the 80s to 90 with the lows 55 to 60 (degrees) overnight.”

The National Weather Service is advising that smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to funnel south into eastern Nebraska on Monday, dropping visibility to as low as 4 to 5 miles all the way into southwest Iowa. Smoky skies could linger over the region for the next couple of days.

Rain showers most of the week could wash away some of that haze, Wood said. She estimated 30% chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

“An upper-level trough will be coming from the West (Coast) on Thursday,” she said. “It’s going to bring a lot of moisture and enough force to pop some thunderstorms.”

Wind speeds are expected to remain calm until Friday. That’s when winds pick up to 15 to 20 mph as the possibility of thunderstorms arrive.

“We should see the greatest chances for rain, around 50%, on Friday and Saturday,” Wood said. “Those storms could linger bringing us more rain on Sunday.”

Keeping an umbrella handy will be a good idea this week. The first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere arrives Saturday and winter will be coming three months later.

“Umbrellas are a lot better than boots and shovels,” Wood said. “At least until Friday, we should have mostly good weather to get outside and enjoy.”