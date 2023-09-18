A quiet start to the workweek, with temperatures in the upper 80s, is forecast for eastern Nebraska before chances for thunderstorms roll in on Friday.
“It is going to be a little warmer this week,” Michaela Wood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Generally, Monday through Wednesday, the highs are going to be in the 80s to 90 with the lows 55 to 60 (degrees) overnight.”
The National Weather Service is advising that smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to funnel south into eastern Nebraska on Monday, dropping visibility to as low as 4 to 5 miles all the way into southwest Iowa. Smoky skies could linger over the region for the next couple of days.
Rain showers most of the week could wash away some of that haze, Wood said. She estimated 30% chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday.
“An upper-level trough will be coming from the West (Coast) on Thursday,” she said. “It’s going to bring a lot of moisture and enough force to pop some thunderstorms.”
Wind speeds are expected to remain calm until Friday. That’s when winds pick up to 15 to 20 mph as the possibility of thunderstorms arrive.
“We should see the greatest chances for rain, around 50%, on Friday and Saturday,” Wood said. “Those storms could linger bringing us more rain on Sunday.”
Keeping an umbrella handy will be a good idea this week. The first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere arrives Saturday and winter will be coming three months later.
“Umbrellas are a lot better than boots and shovels,” Wood said. “At least until Friday, we should have mostly good weather to get outside and enjoy.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2023
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass thrown to Colorado's Travis Hunter (12) in the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Colorado won the game 36-14.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Stock (21) is on deck in the Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna softball Metro Conference championship game at Gretna High School on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Gretna won the title 4-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) flips and can't catch the ball in the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Colorado won the game 36-14.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Elliott Brown (41) jogs onto the field ahead of the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high-fives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Pearey, left, and his fiancé Annarose Beebe, enjoy a ride with a panda bear they won earlier during Septemberfest at the CHI Health Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) passes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sneaks through his players before warm ups ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Louis' Emily Puricelli (1) makes a save above Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) and St. Louis' Sophia Stram (28) during the first half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Winsor draws on the sidewalk during the 5th Annual Chalk Art Festival in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Becky McMahon, an animal control officer with the Nebraska Humane Society, attempts to corral a loose dog on Sheffield Street in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) serves during the first set at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) celebrates a goal during the second half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!