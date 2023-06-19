Summer comes in with sizzle this week in Omaha, eastern Nebraska and parts of southwest Iowa as the weather forecast calls for high temperatures in the 90s.

“We will see hot and dry conditions Monday and Tuesday,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Monday we’re predicting (a high of) 94 degrees and 93 on Tuesday.”

The heat is the result of a ridge of high pressure moving into the area, he said. Temperatures are expected to reach at least 91 through the rest of the week in Omaha.

Sunny conditions also will prevail in Omaha on Monday and Tuesday, DeWald said. The high heat and lack of cloud cover will necessitate anyone spending time outside to be prepared. Heat is the top weather-related killer in the U.S. Data from the National Weather Service shows that heat causes more fatalities per year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

“The College World Series fans should apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water,” he said. “There is not going to be a lot of cloud cover.”

Shower and storm chances return Wednesday as the meteorological start of summer begins. The sunrise in Omaha will occur Wednesday and Thursday at 5:51 a.m. with sunset coming at 9:01 p.m.

Chances for rain will continue each day through the weekend as the upper-level ridge axis pushes east. The majority “of the much-needed rain” is likely to fall more across central and western Nebraska.

“As that high pressure shifts a little bit east, we will see rain chances every day starting Wednesday,” DeWald said. “Right now, the chances for rain are 20% to 30% each day.”

