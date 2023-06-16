Chances for rain this weekend in Omaha could impact the first few games of the College World Series.

There will be an ongoing chance for precipitation Friday through Sunday, with the greatest chance Saturday afternoon, according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Valley.

The weekend will start off hot, with a high around 91 degrees expected on Friday, DeWald said. There also will be a slight chance for rain, with a 20% chance in the afternoon and a 30% chance in the evening.

Temperatures will cool down a bit Saturday, with a high around 84 degrees, according to DeWald. Rainfall is very likely, with a 60% chance in the morning and an 80% chance in the afternoon.

The rain could impact the College World Series games Saturday, as Stanford and Wake Forest are scheduled to take the field at 1 p.m., and Tennessee and LSU are scheduled to play at 6.

Though any storms that develop aren’t expected to become severe, fans should be aware of the forecast and be prepared for possible delays, DeWald said.

“Anyone going to the College World Series will have to be aware of downpours and lightning,” he said. “That’s something they’ll have to be looking closely at.”

The chance for rain will continue into Sunday, with a 20% to 30% chance throughout the day, DeWald said. The high for Sunday is expected to be around 85 degrees.

