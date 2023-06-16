Chances for rain this weekend in Omaha could impact the first few games of the College World Series.
There will be an ongoing chance for precipitation Friday through Sunday, with the greatest chance Saturday afternoon, according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Valley.
The weekend will start off hot, with a high around 91 degrees expected on Friday, DeWald said. There also will be a slight chance for rain, with a 20% chance in the afternoon and a 30% chance in the evening.
Temperatures will cool down a bit Saturday, with a high around 84 degrees, according to DeWald. Rainfall is very likely, with a 60% chance in the morning and an 80% chance in the afternoon.
The rain could impact the College World Series games Saturday, as Stanford and Wake Forest are scheduled to take the field at 1 p.m., and Tennessee and LSU are scheduled to play at 6.
Though any storms that develop aren’t expected to become severe, fans should be aware of the forecast and be prepared for possible delays, DeWald said.
“Anyone going to the College World Series will have to be aware of downpours and lightning,” he said. “That’s something they’ll have to be looking closely at.”
The chance for rain will continue into Sunday, with a 20% to 30% chance throughout the day, DeWald said. The high for Sunday is expected to be around 85 degrees.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023
A Tesla coil electrifies a baseball in the World-Herald on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer keeps people away from where a suspicious package that prompted a law enforcement response near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha police officer carries a suspicious package that was found near gate 2 at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Florida's Josh Rivera shows off his glove after practice on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TCU's Tre Richardson stretches before practices on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sculptor John Lajba walks about his Road to Omaha Sculpture before cleaning it at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday, June 07, 2023.The sculpture was dedicated exactly 24 years earlier at Rosenblatt Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba scrubs his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
John Lajba spray washes his Road to Omaha Sculpture at Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
2023 All-Nebraska baseball team captains Millard South's Cam Kozeal, left, and Omaha Gross's Connor Capece pose for a portrait on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Police closed Hamilton Street near 30th to investigate a shooting early on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dog
peeks out of a window and watches as police investigate a shooting near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police and forensics investigators look for evidence as they investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police investigate a shooting that injured one person near 30th and Hamilton Streets on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the leather bags from Jared Hall's 3am Luxury brand.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha fire department investigate the scene after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman is visible distraught after a forklift struck a propane tank and caused an explosion and blew the garage doors off of a building owned by Omaha Public Schools located at 4301 N 30th St. a on Monday. One person was seriously injured.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Julia McGuigan, facing, demonstrates a drawing technique with student Anahi Salazar during an "Urban Illustration" workshop at her studio and shop north of downtown Omaha on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
