A cool, fall-like start to the workweek in eastern Nebraska will give way to hot August days and nights.

“We will start to see a warmup starting Tuesday with a high (temperature) of 81 degrees,” Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “There should not be any meaningful chances of precipitation.”

First things first, however. Monday is predicted to be on the cool side with a high of 75 degrees, Fajman said. Winds will be out of the north and northwest gusting up to 35 mph.

“Monday will be cooler. It will feel more like a fall day,” he said. “The only chance for rain would be in the morning hours before (Sunday’s) rains completely clear out.”

The heat returns Wednesday when a high temperature of 88 is forecast. The warm air will move up into the Omaha area from the south with winds around 15 mph and gusting to 25 mph, Fajman said.

A minor hiccup is expected Thursday as a weak weather system brings cooler air into the Omaha area. National weather models offer hints indicating that eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could see a thunderstorm roll through overnight Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The high Thursday is expected to be slightly below normal at 84 degrees. The average temperature for this time of year in Omaha is 86 degrees during the day and 67 at night.

Above-normal temperatures are predicted for the week with a high of 89 on Friday, 94 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday. The heat index could make the temperatures feel more like 100 to 105 degrees.

“The outlook for the next six to 10 days out has a high confidence of above-normal temperatures through the weekend,” Fajman said. “That’s typical for August.”

