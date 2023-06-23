Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the Omaha area early Saturday.

The highest chance for rain will be between 3 and 10 a.m. Saturday, though there will also be a smaller chance of rain Saturday afternoon, according to David Pearson with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

There is a marginal chance that storms could be severe in the Omaha area, but increased chances of severe weather will be further west in Nebraska.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 90 degrees, Pearson said. Sunday is expected to be a bit cooler and windier, with a high around 82 degrees.

Sunday is also expected to remain dry.

As of Friday afternoon, Douglas County remained under a burn ban due to extremely dry conditions.

During the burn ban, no burn permits will be issued but residential fire pits will be allowed, according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department. Fire pits must be located at a single-family structure, only burn clean, dry wood and be contained in an outdoor fireplace or enclosed pit.

Omaha residents can also still set off fireworks, which are allowed within Omaha city limits from July 2-4 from noon to 11 p.m.

The fire department reminds those setting off fireworks to follow safety precautions such as keeping a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire or other mishaps, never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks and soak both used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

