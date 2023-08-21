People needing to beat the heat by getting off the street can turn to Omaha's Open Door Mission and Salvation Army.

Both non-profit agencies are offering indoor space for those who need to cool down this week. High temperatures are forecast to be at or above 100 degrees from Monday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Valley has issued an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday for east-central and northeast Nebraska. Southwest Iowa is also included in the warning area.

"Our whole coverage area is under that warning," meteorologist Laurel McCoy of the National Weather Service in Valley said Monday. "We are waiting to see if we will add Thursday to the excessive heat warning. Although, we still are forecasting 100 (degrees) Thursday, it could cool down some by then."

Candace Gregory, president and CEO of Open Door Mission, said staff members will be patrolling Omaha streets to hand out cold bottles of water to the homeless population. Sack lunches will also be available.

"With the extreme hot temperatures this week, lives are in danger," Gregory said Monday. "With our Water Patrol Teams going out this week, we want to provide that cold bottled water, but also show God's love and care for people experiencing homelessness. Ultimately, we would like people to seek safe cool shelter at Open Door Mission."

The Timberlake Outreach Center at 2107 E. Locust St. will be open all week with basic necessities such as sunscreen, bug spray and bottle water available, Gregory said. The community dining room will have refreshments and the medical clinic is available for wellness checks.

The Salvation Army's North Corps location at 2424 Pratt St. will also have space to cool off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. The Salvation Army's Kroc Center at 2825 Y St. is closed for renovation this week.

The Salvation Army is also offering free fans at the Burrows Center, 6101 NW Radial Hwy. Applicants must bring a photo ID, Social Security card or birth certificate and a proof of address within the last 30 days. For more information or ask about making a donation call 402-898-5860.

Donations of bottled water for the Open Door Mission and money to help provide meals can be made at the Timberlake Outreach Center, Council Bluffs and in the Elkhorn area. For more information about when, where and how to make donations call 402-829-1511 or go online.