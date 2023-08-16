Enjoy Thursday's expected mild weather Omahans because there is a possibly record-setting blast of hot air headed our way and it means to stay.

"Thursday will be pretty nice day with a high in the low 80s," Laurel McCoy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Wednesday. "Friday, we are expecting temperatures in the upper 90s across central Nebraska. Saturday will be one of the hottest days of the year with a forecast of 100 degrees in Omaha."

The record high temperature for Aug. 19 in Omaha is 98 degrees set in 1972, she said. A heat index or "feels like" temperature of 108 degrees is predicted on Saturday.

The air temperature and the relative humidity combine to create the heat index. For example, if the air temperature is 100 degrees and the relative humidity is 55%, the heat index would be 124 degrees.

The extreme heat will move into central Nebraska on Thursday with highs predicted in the upper 90s. Temperatures are forecast to be around 96 degrees Thursday as far north as Knox County in northeast Nebraska.

"It's going to be much warmer than normal for several days here," McCoy said. "We're predicting the high heat will be with us until at least the middle of next week."

Temperatures in Omaha on Sunday are expected to reach 99 degrees with 96 in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The "Dog Days of Summer," it seems, are arriving a little late this year. The Old Farmer's Almanac defines that time period as July 3 through Aug. 11.

"It's been a little crazy this year," McCoy said. "Our June rains came in July and now this heat ridge is arriving in late August."

This period of sweltering weather coincides with the year’s heliacal (meaning “at sunrise”) rising of Sirius, the Dog Star.

"Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the 'Greater Dog'—which is where Sirius gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris. Not including our own sun, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky," according to the almanac.

In ancient Greece, Egypt and Rome, according to the almanac, it was believed that the dawn rising of Sirius in mid-to-late summer contributed to the extreme weather of the season. In other words, the “combined heat” of super-bright Sirius and our sun was thought to be the cause of summer’s sweltering temperatures. The name “Sirius” even stems from the Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

"We are not predicting any rain at all in the coming seven days," McCoy said. "It will be kind of breezy on Saturday but even the wind will back off by Sunday."

