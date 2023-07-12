A line of thunderstorms that rolled through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday morning initially left over 33,000 OPPD customers without power.

A spokesman for the utility company said the majority of the outages occurred in Douglas and Washington Counties. He said 33,554 customers were without power as of 7:45 a.m.

By the early afternoon, that number decreased significantly. An update issued at 12:15 p.m. said 11,386 customers were without power.

There were reports of downed power lines at a number of areas in the Omaha metro area as well as stop lights that are not working, the OPPD spokesman said. Customers in Sarpy and Cass Counties are also experiencing outages.

Crews are assessing damage and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, the spokesman said. Anyone locating a downed power line should always assume it is live and stay as far away as possible.

Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said her office had received 0.59 of an inch of rain as of 6 a.m. More rain totals are expected to be posted later in the day.

The line of thunderstorms moved eastward through Lancaster, Seward, Butler and Saunders Counties in Nebraska. Gross said wind gusts reached up to 70 mph in Valley, 74 mph in Omaha and 82 mph in the village of Uhling in Dodge County.

Threat of severe weather is expected to diminish greatly Wednesday afternoon, Gross said. Omaha is expecting a high temperature in the mid-80s with high humidity. Temperatures reaching up into the 90s are predicted south of Interstate 80.