The National Weather Service in Valley confirmed that seven tornadoes were produced by the storm system that rolled through eastern Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday.

The tornadoes ranged on the Enhanced Fujita scale from EF-0 to EF-2. No one was injured, but there was quite a bit of property and tree damage, particularly in western Iowa.

“It was mostly a straight-line wind event with a bow echo storm that moved through the region. We had some smaller tornadoes that just kind of spun up on the leading front edge of that,” said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The strongest tornado was recorded in central Harrison County, Iowa. Having spanned 100 yards wide and packing winds at an estimated 120 mph, the tornado went more than nine miles, according to the weather service.

At one point, the tornado directly hit a home and ripped off the roof. The tornado also partially ripped off the roof of another home. The tornado also snapped many trees, destroyed a shed and threw many other items one-half mile.

An EF-1 tornado damaged a farm in Avoca, Iowa. Damage included windows being blown out of a home, collapsed barn walls and a roof being removed. Grain bins were also significantly dented. Winds for that tornado as well as another EF-1 tornado in Shelby County reached an estimated 105 mph.

In Nebraska, EF-1 tornadoes near Howells and Bancroft, which are both a little over 80 miles northeast of Omaha, carried estimated peak winds of 100 mph. The Bancroft tornado dented a grain bin and destroyed an outbuilding.

EF-0 tornadoes near Tekamah and Walnut, Iowa, were recorded. Peak winds for both tornadoes reached an estimated 80 mph.

The tornadoes were part of the same storm system that cut off electricity for tens of thousands of Omaha Public Power District customers and blew off the roof that covered an indoor pool at Titan Hill Intermediate School in the Lewis Central school district in Council Bluffs.

In the Omaha area, rains from Wednesday’s storms averaged 0.58 of an inch. With additional rain on Friday, the area has seen about 3.5 inches fall in July. That’s about 2 inches above the average of 1.54 inches at this point in July, Gross said.

The weather service noted that the rain has cut into the precipitation deficit eastern Nebraska has experienced so far this year. It will take more to catch up. Right now, regional precipitation is anywhere from 3 inches to 7 inches below normal at this point in a year.

“It’s going to take a big instance of heavy rain — probably multiple rounds of heavy rain — to get us out,” Gross said.

What the rain this month has done so far is alleviate some of the drought in Nebraska.

In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is published by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the level of exceptional drought has dropped by nearly 7 percentage points compared to last week across the state. Exceptional drought now only covers 4.84% of the state, compared with 11.47% the week before. The state has also seen decreases in less significant drought levels.

Brian Fuchs, a climatologist at the National Drought Mitigation Center, was encouraged by the latest drought monitor results, calling the recent precipitation this month “welcome.”

But when considering how the areas and levels of drought were growing before this month, Fuchs said, “Even as wet as it’s been the last couple of weeks … we’re not out of the woods yet.”

“If we see these rains turn off, we could just as easily slip back into those drought conditions we were in prior,” he added. “We need this (rain) consistently for several more weeks before we can really start seeing improvements to the drought conditions.”

After what is expected to be a dry Saturday, there’s a 40% chance of rain along with thunderstorms Sunday in the Omaha area. Sunday’s rain could total between one-tenth of an inch and one-quarter of an inch. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 86 degrees.

