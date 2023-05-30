Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eastern Nebraska residents can look forward to high temperatures in the upper 80s and chances for spotty rain showers or even thunderstorms every day this week.

“It will be rinse and repeat,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday. “Highs in the upper 80s during the day and lows in the mid-60s at night with chances for showers all week.”

Shortwaves, disturbances in the middle or upper part of the atmosphere, are expected to move up from the Southwest through Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

If other conditions are favorable, the upward motion can contribute to thunderstorm development ahead of a shortwave.

The weak disturbances are forecast to move into the northern Plains Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a slightly stronger shortwave trough pivoting north through the High Plains Friday and Saturday.

“We will see spotty chances for showers or thunderstorms every day this week,” Kern said. “Not everyone is going to get rain when it comes. It will be hit or miss, actually, the entire week.”

The best chances for precipitation will likely be in the afternoons and evenings.

The National Weather Service forecast said it will be difficult to make up any major precipitation deficits this week.

The pattern of high temperatures and chances of rain will continue through at least Sunday, Kern said. That also means an increase in humidity.

“Humidity is returning,” Kern said. “We will have more muggy conditions this week. It will not be outrageously humid, but it will be higher than we have been used to recently.”

