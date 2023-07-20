Depending on whether they like hot weather, Nebraskans may be counting their blessings or wondering what gives.

While the southern United States has been sweltering in record-setting heat, the Cornhusker State has been enjoying relatively mild conditions so far in July, accompanied in many areas by needed rain.

Through Thursday, Omaha, Lincoln and North Platte had recorded only three days where the average temperatures were above normal, according to National Weather Service data. By Wednesday, those three communities had already topped normal rainfall totals for the month to date by 2.1 inches, 2.99 inches and .80 inches, respectively.

That's about to change for a time, although current forecasts don't put the state's highs in the same triple-digit territory that the southwestern U.S. is experiencing.

The Southwest has been under an upper level ridge that has allowed heat to build, while Nebraska has been in a trough with flows out of the northwest and storm systems coming across the southern Rocky Mountains and into the Great Lakes, said Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

That upper level ridge soon will begin to expand into the state and by the middle of next week will stretch from California to Illinois, he said. Locally, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s by Monday in the Omaha area, build to the mid-90s Tuesday and stay in the mid- to upper 90s the rest of the week.

"We'll be above normal next week," Smith said.

So far this month, Omaha and Lincoln have had only three days with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. By comparison, Lincoln had tallied 20 days at 90 or above through the end of June, according to records maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Last July, the city had 15 days at 90 or above. In 2012 and 1983, Lincoln recorded 26 days at or above that mark.

Meanwhile, rain since the end of June has whittled areas of severe drought in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, Smith said.

While a swath of severe drought remains from south-central to northeast Nebraska, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor dated Tuesday indicated that patches of extreme drought had shrunk and now are concentrated in parts of Dodge, Cuming, Colfax and Stanton Counties.

