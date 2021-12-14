Wednesday's high wind watch upgraded to warning for Nebraska, western Iowa

A high wind watch for Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday has been increased to a warning, according to a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Valley.
Meteorologist Tyler Nicolaisen in the Valley office said the warning will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The forecast calls for sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 75 mph.
"We have issued a high wind warning, and we're pushing that all the way up to South Dakota," Nicolaisen said Tuesday. "(Monday), we left some (northeast Nebraska) counties out, but our warning now covers all of Nebraska."
When the Valley office issued its high wind watch on Monday, it was only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, Nicolaisen said. The wind will be out of the south and southwest on Wednesday, Nicolaisen said.
Travelers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511.nebraska.gov website which contains information for anyone traveling in the state. High profile vehicles such as semitrailer trucks could be especially vulnerable to tipping over in the gusting winds, he said.
"Because the winds will be coming from the south-southwest, we expect more trouble (for motorists) along Interstate 80 than (Interstate) 29," Nicolaisen said.
Expected impacts of the winds could include damage to trees and power lines. That could result in widespread power outages, Nicolaisen said.
Eppley Airfield will be open for flight operations Wednesday, but the high wind warning means travelers should keep in contact with airlines, said Steve McCoy, a spokesman for the Omaha Airport Authority. Each airline and its respective flight crews will make determinations regarding flights, he said.
"Our biggest piece of advice for travelers is to remain in contact with their airlines, via phone, app or website, for any changes in their flight's status," McCoy said.
An OPPD spokeswoman said the utility company is prepared to address power outages. Crews have been briefed on the threat and equipment has been checked, said Jodi Baker.
"We want to remind our customers that if they should come across downed power lines, always assume they are live, high-voltage, and extremely dangerous," Baker said. "Stay far back – at least 30 feet, and call 911 or OPPD (1-800-554-OPPD) to report the problem."
Customers can prepare for outages by making a kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, medication and a battery-operated radio. Also, make sure to have flashlights and batteries handy. It's also a good idea to charge up laptop computers and cell phones ahead of the storm, she said.
The high wind warning has also caused the Douglas County fire chiefs to enact a county-wide burn ban effective at noon Tuesday until further notice. This burn ban includes trash barrels and fire pits. The expected winds on Wednesday could stir up left over embers and start a fire, said Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks.
The forecast Wednesday calls for a high temperature of 72 degrees. The record high for Omaha on that date came in 2002, when the temperature reached 61. That same day, Lincoln posted a record of 64.
The winds will be a prelude to a storm system that’s expected to move in late Wednesday that could produce rain or thunderstorms.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272