Wednesday's high wind watch upgraded to warning for Nebraska, western Iowa

A high wind watch for Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday has been increased to a warning, according to a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Valley.

Meteorologist Tyler Nicolaisen in the Valley office said the warning will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The forecast calls for sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 75 mph.

"We have issued a high wind warning, and we're pushing that all the way up to South Dakota," Nicolaisen said Tuesday. "(Monday), we left some (northeast Nebraska) counties out, but our warning now covers all of Nebraska."

When the Valley office issued its high wind watch on Monday, it was only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, Nicolaisen said. The wind will be out of the south and southwest on Wednesday, Nicolaisen said.

Travelers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511.nebraska.gov website which contains information for anyone traveling in the state. High profile vehicles such as semitrailer trucks could be especially vulnerable to tipping over in the gusting winds, he said.