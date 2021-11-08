Week will start off warmer than average in Omaha, then turn cold enough to snow

Residents of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa should enjoy the warmer than average temperatures Monday and Tuesday because the rest of the week is expected to be much cooler.

“I certainly hope everyone is able to enjoy the first couple days of the week,” said meteorologist Scott Dergan of the National Weather Service in Valley. “It will be turning colder later in the week.”

The high for Monday is projected to be about 64, about 9 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, he said. A few more clouds in the Omaha area Tuesday will produce a high of about 55 to 60 with light winds of 10 to 15 mph.

“Then we have a big weather system coming through on Wednesday, when there will be a good bet for rain,” Dergan said. “Rain is likely, especially in the afternoon, when we might even hear a few rumbles of thunder to the southeast.”

Temperatures will really begin to cool down Thursday, with a high of 50 degrees. High temperatures will drop into the 40s Friday through Sunday, Dergan said.

“It’s that time of year when each successive front that comes through warms us up, only to be followed by a cooldown,” he said.