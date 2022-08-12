Weekend events in North Omaha offer fun, community resources

Two family-focused events this weekend on 24th Street in North Omaha will showcase entrepreneurship and provide wrap-around services to help families prepare for the school year.

Both are being held at the Bryant Center at 24th and Burdette Streets. The center is part of the facilities on the St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church campus.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, more than 30 vendors will fill the center's outdoor basketball court. Candles, clothing, food, lawn services, a published author and other businesses will set up shop, said Shawnie Hernandez, owner of Island Chill, a mobile slushy truck. Hernandez's company is the lead sponsor of the event.

Sherman Wells, whose organization Untamed is helping with the event, said it's designed to show the community the types of businesses that could repopulate empty storefronts and lots in North Omaha.

"We do have business owners capable of having these types of businesses on 24th Street in the Black business district," he said. "We would like for vendors to get to know each other, network and engage the community so that people can see what we could have on 24th Street if we came together."

Food and music is planned in the evening, with an outdoor showing of the movie "Minions, the Rise of Gru."

Sunday, an even more extensive community event is planned with entertainment, food and booths showcasing job opportunities, mental and physical health screenings, day cares with openings for children and back-to-school support.

Organizers will be giving away 1,000 backpacks containing school supplies.

The Sunday event will be from noon to 4 p.m., said Tamika Mease, executive director of North Omaha Community Partnership.

"We're offering our community resources they need to be self-sufficient," she said.

The event is heavily focused on families, she said. In addition to bounce houses and face-painting, gunny sack races and games are scheduled, and kids will be asked to judge the adults' car show.

"All of us involved were raised in North Omaha," Mease said. "I was one of those kids in the community who had needs. Part of your basic needs is feeling safe, having the essentials and having a safe environment where families can feel welcome. We want people to bring their families, to feel safe and leave with what they need."