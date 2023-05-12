Mother's Day is expected to be mild, cloudy and potentially rainy in the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of rain Sunday morning, while Saturday is expected to remain dry.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 80s on Saturday and while showers will be possible north of Omaha, the city itself is not expected to see any rain, according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

A chance for rain in Omaha will begin early Sunday morning, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to be cooler Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.

