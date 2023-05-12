About the Across the Sky podcast. The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
Mother's Day is expected to be mild, cloudy and potentially rainy in the Omaha metro area.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of rain Sunday morning, while Saturday is expected to remain dry.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 80s on Saturday and while showers will be possible north of Omaha, the city itself is not expected to see any rain, according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.
A chance for rain in Omaha will begin early Sunday morning, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to be cooler Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023
Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, starts a prescribed burn next to the Missouri river at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane talks off from Eppley Airfield and flies over a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises up from a prescribed burn at Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Wednesday. Chad Graeve, with the Pottawattamie County Conservation office, designed the burn in a way to keep the smoke away from nearby Eppley Airfield and the interstate.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tulips frame a changing landscape in downtown Omaha as construction starts on the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alyse Wiseman lands during a triple jump attempt at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner goes by during the 3200 Meter Relay at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest's Imani Skanes lands in the triple jump at the Metro Track Meet on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lauren Corey runs the 400 meter dash in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Caiden Fredrick competes in discus in the Omaha Metro track and field meet at Omaha Burke High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pearl Gagnon, of La Vista, looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s and there is no risk of frost, so plants wonÕt be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
