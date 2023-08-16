During the opening weekend for Omaha's new riverfront parks, visitors will be able to roller skate, play sand volleyball, watch fireworks and check out dozens of interactive events.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday for the Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing, which will complete the $400 million public-private riverfront renovation that began in May 2019.

The two parks will join the renovated Gene Leahy Mall, which reopened in July of 2022, and is the third park in the RiverFront project. A variety of free events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will focus on highlighting the new spaces within both parks, said Katie Bassett, the vice president of parks for MECA.

"We're excited to have the entirety of the riverfront open and bringing people in to enjoy all three park spaces," Bassett said.

Some highlights of the festivities are a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Friday and a showing of "Super Mario Bros." at 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverfront Green in Heartland of America Park.

Walking tours with RiverFront staff starting at the 8th Street Plaza will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be opportunities for open skating on the Heartland of America Park's new skating ribbon, bocce lessons at the new bocce courts, open sand volleyball courts and several music performances at the new lakeside amphitheater.

Many of the weekend's events will also highlight programing partners like the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Children's Museum and the Kiewit Luminarium, Bassett said.

The Kiewit Luminarium was constructed as a fourth piece of the RiverFront project and sits right off of the Lewis & Clark Landing. It will be open until 10 p.m. Friday for all ages and will also hold a variety of free programming outside of the building throughout the weekend, CEO Silva Raker said.

Fig, the Luminarium's restaurant that doesn't require admission to access, will also have some special menu items available, Raker said. Food trucks will also be available throughout the weekend stationed at the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing.

Here are some other events happening throughout the weekend:

Friday

Bootcamp workout class at the Riverfront Green from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Music and magic with the Old Market Magician at the Lakeside Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.

Saturday

Big Elk statue dedication at 9 a.m.

Morning yoga with Lotus House of Yoga on the Riverfront Green from 9-10 a.m.

Nebraska Trailblazers guided walk at the 8th Street Plaza from 9-11 a.m.

Bug Discovery with the Omaha Children's Museum at the Riverfront Green from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Out and About with the Omaha Public Library at the Lakeside Amphitheater from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Love to Groove Fitness Pop Up Class at the Riverfront Green from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Movement and Mobility Class at the Riverfront Green from 1-2 p.m.

Nebraska Salsa Scene Social at the Performance Pavilion from 5-10 p.m.

Sunday

HIIT bootcamp at the Riverfront Green from 10-11 a.m.

Get Fit in the Park dance class at the 8th Street Green Pavilion from 2-3 p.m.

Scavenger hunt with Nebraska SciFest at the 8th Street Plaza from 4-5 p.m.

Photography Basics with the Hot Shops Art Center at the 8th Street Plaza from 7-8 p.m.

A full calendar of RiverFront events and more information on the parks is available at www.theriverfrontomaha.com.

Photos: All three RiverFront Parks expected to open Aug. 18