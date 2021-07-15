 Skip to main content
Weekend search planned for 8-year-old girl swept away by Platte River last summer
The family of a girl who disappeared on the Platte River more than a year ago is seeking volunteers for a planned search over the weekend.

Latressa and Teablo Price have spent countless hours on the Platte River searching for their daughter.

Taries was 8 years old when she was swept away on the Platte River on June 11, 2020.  

Taries Price was last seen on the Platte near Schramm Park on June 11, 2020.

Her parents will be joined by the search and rescue nonprofit Justice Takes Flight for the search effort scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers willing to assist with the search can meet at Schramm Park at 9 a.m. Latressa asks that life jackets be worn by anyone searching on the river. The group is also seeking volunteers with airboats and walkie-talkies. 

Additional information on the recovery effort can be found on Facebook at fb.me/e/1vR7ORDP2

Latressa is hoping the weekend search will bring answers. 

"I'm just living day by day, second by second, just trying to figure out what I need to do next to find my daughter," Latressa said. "We're almost 400 days without her."

