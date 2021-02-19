Weekend will be warmer in Omaha, but above-freezing temps may not arrive until Monday

This weekend's forecast for the Omaha area calls for warmer conditions than what we have been seeing, but the temperature in town may not top the freezing mark until Monday.
Complicating matters is the snow that's expected to begin late Saturday night and continue into Sunday, said meteorologist Corey Mead with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The 2 to 3 inches of snow in the forecast may be enough to keep the temperature from rising above 32, he said.
The snow that's expected likely will be wetter than the fluffy snow that has fallen in the area over the past couple of weeks, Mead said.
The weather service's forecast for Omaha calls for a high of 30 Saturday and a high of 33 Sunday, but Mead said it may not warm up that much.
The temperature in Omaha hasn't topped 32 since Feb. 4, when it hit 41 at Eppley Airfield.
In spots west of Omaha, in Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte, Sunday's highs were expected to be in the mid-30s, with highs in the low to mid-40s Monday.
Mead noted that Omaha's average temperature for this time of year is 39.
Record-breaking cold temperatures hit Nebraska
The Livestock Exchange Building is surrounded by rising steam from industrial operations in South Omaha on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Omaha set a record low on Tuesday, dipping to 23 degrees below zero.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises out of the Missouri River around the I480 bridge as viewed from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as morning lows were around 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The steam caused icy icy roads and closed the bridge temporarily.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost collects on a sheet of ice in a parking lot in South Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha set a record low on Tuesday, dipping to 23 degrees below zero.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ice particles from the steam out of the Missouri River floats around a frozen leaf Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as morning lows were around 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Michael Howard listens to the heart of Bella, a Boston terrier puppy at Best Care Pet Hospital In Omaha on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Bella was anesthetized before power was cut to the south Omaha neighborhood where they are located because of extreme temperatures in the region. Omaha's low Dr. Howard was prepping to spay Bella by window light before the power did come back on. They had performed one surgery with no power already that morning.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises from the MidAmerican Energy Company in Council Bluffs, as seen from South Omaha on Tuesday. Omaha set a record low on Tuesday, dipping to 23 degrees below zero.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars head west on L Street from 30th Street as a rolling blackout due to extreme temperatures left the traffic lights not working on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign warns of the power outage at Best Care Pet Hospital at 3030 L Street on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Extreme temperatures forces rolling blackouts in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neymar walks around in a sweater after a power outage at Best Care Pet Hospital at 3030 L Street on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Extreme temperatures forces rolling blackouts in the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through the steam as cars head east on Leavenworth Street towards 16th Street as the low in the area was close to 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A sun dog is seen near Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as the low temperature was 23 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises out of the Missouri River around the I480 bridge and coats trees in ice as viewed from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as morning lows were around 23 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The steam caused icy icy roads and closed the bridge temporarily.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car slid off the road near a bridge at 36th and L Streets as ice from a low temperature of 23 degrees below zero caused many accidents in the area on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two vehicles are wrecked near a bridge at 36th and L Streets as ice from a low temperature of 23 degrees below zero caused many accidents in the area on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises out of the Missouri River around the I480 bridge and coats trees in ice as viewed from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as morning lows were around 23 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The steam caused icy icy roads and closed the bridge temporarily.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steam rises out of the Missouri River around the I480 bridge as viewed from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluff's Iowa as morning lows were around 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The steam caused icy icy roads and closed the bridge temporarily.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A customer gets their drink at the Runza at 2952 Farnam St. on Tuesday. The Nebraska-based restaurant chain has offered the “Temperature Tuesday” promotion since 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.