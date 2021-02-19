Weekend will be warmer in Omaha, but above-freezing temps may not arrive until Monday

This weekend's forecast for the Omaha area calls for warmer conditions than what we have been seeing, but the temperature in town may not top the freezing mark until Monday.

Complicating matters is the snow that's expected to begin late Saturday night and continue into Sunday, said meteorologist Corey Mead with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The 2 to 3 inches of snow in the forecast may be enough to keep the temperature from rising above 32, he said.

The snow that's expected likely will be wetter than the fluffy snow that has fallen in the area over the past couple of weeks, Mead said.

The weather service's forecast for Omaha calls for a high of 30 Saturday and a high of 33 Sunday, but Mead said it may not warm up that much.

The temperature in Omaha hasn't topped 32 since Feb. 4, when it hit 41 at Eppley Airfield.

In spots west of Omaha, in Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte, Sunday's highs were expected to be in the mid-30s, with highs in the low to mid-40s Monday.

Mead noted that Omaha's average temperature for this time of year is 39.

