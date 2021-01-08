Weeping Water man killed in three-vehicle crash

Papillion police on Friday identified a driver killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday.

Bruce Hawkins, 63, of Weeping Water was declared dead at the scene of the crash near Nebraska Highway 50 and Capehart Road about 2:49 p.m.

Investigators determined that a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Hawkins and a Toyota Sion driven by Gilbert Anson, 32, were going south on Highway 50 when a northbound F-150 pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Louis Geditz crossed the center line and crashed into the vehicles, according to Papillion police.

Anson was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Geditz was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening,

Witnesses saw Geditz driving erratically before crossing the center line, according to Lt. Jerry Prazan of the Papillion Police Department.

A fourth vehicle was damaged by debris during the crash, but the occupants were not injured.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.